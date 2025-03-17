United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.95.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Melius Research raised shares of United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $140.00 price target on shares of United Airlines and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

UAL stock opened at $73.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,817,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

