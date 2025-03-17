Quantum Computing Stocks To Research – March 16th

D-Wave Quantum, Rigetti Computing, IonQ, Quantum Computing, and Booz Allen Hamilton are the five Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of companies that are involved in the development, research, or commercialization of quantum computing technologies. These stocks can be associated with firms developing quantum hardware, software, or related infrastructure, and their market value often reflects the anticipated future impact of quantum computing on various industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of QBTS traded up $3.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,099,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,104,618. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88. D-Wave Quantum has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of RGTI stock traded up $2.47 on Friday, hitting $11.22. 125,279,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,790,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.37. Rigetti Computing has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.16.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of IONQ stock traded up $3.79 on Friday, hitting $25.16. 37,644,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,277,095. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 2.50. IonQ has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average is $25.86.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of QUBT stock traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $7.09. 43,514,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,730,682. The company has a market capitalization of $972.58 million, a PE ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 3.26. Quantum Computing has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Shares of BAH stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $111.96. 1,322,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $101.82 and a 1-year high of $190.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.40 and its 200 day moving average is $143.64.

