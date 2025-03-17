GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Reduces Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $90.17 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $101.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.88.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2898 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

