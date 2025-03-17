Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Basso Capital Management L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,172 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 10.1% of Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $172.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.11. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $158.83 and a 52 week high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

