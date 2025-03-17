Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $697,000 Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in Roku by 264.4% in the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 18,520 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,015,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Roku by 11,626.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 150,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after acquiring an additional 149,514 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in Roku by 59.1% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 183,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Roku by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,661,000 after purchasing an additional 34,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $77,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,174.90. The trade was a 1.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $1,994,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,936.26. This trade represents a 48.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,308 shares of company stock worth $8,213,436. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $67.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -76.16 and a beta of 2.12. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $104.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.12.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Roku from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Roku from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Roku to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.71.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

