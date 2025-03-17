Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $6.11 Million Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,898,000 after buying an additional 58,038 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,055,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,342,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,347,000 after purchasing an additional 141,541 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,288,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,651,000 after purchasing an additional 285,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 957,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,810,000 after purchasing an additional 32,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.27.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $111.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.82 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.55. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

