Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,113 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,863 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 1.9% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 258,528 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,759,000 after purchasing an additional 34,495 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Boeing by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,611 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $819,000. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $162.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.57. The company has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $196.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.