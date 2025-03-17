Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 47,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.1% of Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,750,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,372,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,013,000 after purchasing an additional 134,539 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,370,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,602 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,081,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,018,000 after acquiring an additional 209,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. now owns 2,420,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,047,000 after acquiring an additional 129,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $83.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $84.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

