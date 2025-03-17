Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,334 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,115 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 63,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Barclays lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.68.

NYSE F opened at $9.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

