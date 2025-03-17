Parallel Advisors LLC Has $6.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. KWB Wealth increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SHV opened at $110.29 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.91 and a twelve month high of $110.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.28 and a 200-day moving average of $110.30.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3579 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

