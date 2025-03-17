Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 793.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after buying an additional 67,604 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,469 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9,318.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2,926.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $197.48 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.96 and a fifty-two week high of $222.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.50. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.