Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND opened at $72.95 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.16.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

