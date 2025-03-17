Aron R. English Acquires 4,220 Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aron R. English bought 4,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $21,817.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,734,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,966,449.91. This represents a 0.24 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Culp Price Performance

Culp stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 18,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,635. The firm has a market cap of $64.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.06. Culp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46.

Get Culp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Culp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Culp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Culp by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Culp by 14.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Culp by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 14,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Culp in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Culp

About Culp

(Get Free Report)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.