Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Short Interest Update

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,760,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the February 13th total of 13,440,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Compass Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE COMP traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.06. 6,217,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,784,801. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75. Compass has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 2.88.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compass will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $18,920,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Scott R. Wahlers sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $2,317,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 329,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,051,563.49. This trade represents a 43.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,926,971 shares of company stock valued at $103,472,099. Company insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

COMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Compass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Compass from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Compass in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Compass from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Compass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.61.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

Further Reading

