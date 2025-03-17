Insider Buying: Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) CEO Purchases 19,000 Shares of Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) CEO Kirsten F. Newquist bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $63,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 258,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,650.92. The trade was a 7.92 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Identiv Trading Up 0.6 %
INVE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.20. 66,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,821. Identiv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $76.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63.
Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.14. Identiv had a net margin of 113.62% and a negative return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Identiv, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Identiv from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th.
About Identiv
Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.
