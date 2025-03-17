Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the February 13th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Income Trust II

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco High Income Trust II stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:VLT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,031. Invesco High Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $11.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.17.

Invesco High Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

About Invesco High Income Trust II

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0964 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

