Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,285 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,671,657 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $954,358,000 after acquiring an additional 26,505 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,990,729 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $431,315,000 after acquiring an additional 122,494 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,789,283 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $261,772,000 after acquiring an additional 23,289 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,607,817 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $235,224,000 after acquiring an additional 95,190 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,520 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $213,089,000 after acquiring an additional 36,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.78.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $138.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.85. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.21 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.34%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $147,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,405.12. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $650,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,895,216.10. The trade was a 11.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $3,194,240 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

