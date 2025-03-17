Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises 5.0% of Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $13,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 164,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,456,000 after acquiring an additional 18,313 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTEC opened at $167.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.36. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $142.12 and a one year high of $193.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

