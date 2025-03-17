NFC Investments LLC Invests $3.31 Million in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

NFC Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 182,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,000. Fidelis Insurance comprises approximately 0.9% of NFC Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 1,862.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIHL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Fidelis Insurance Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of FIHL opened at $15.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.61. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.98). The business had revenue of $685.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 15.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Fidelis Insurance Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

