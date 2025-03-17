Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $418,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Baird R W raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

NYSE:BAC opened at $40.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $311.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $48.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average is $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

