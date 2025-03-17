Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 133.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,876 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,157,000 after buying an additional 98,363,977 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,502,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,455,000 after purchasing an additional 751,003 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,862,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,705,886 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,204,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,198,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238,361 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SCHF opened at $20.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

