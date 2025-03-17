GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Has $4.03 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lowered its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 581.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $261.26 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.21 and a 12-month high of $269.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.26 and its 200 day moving average is $246.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. Barclays upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $268.00 target price (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

