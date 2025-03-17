Signaturefd LLC Has $4.24 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 729,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,382,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 31.1% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.8% during the third quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $340.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $360.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $307.05 and a 1 year high of $418.50.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total value of $860,147.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,742.50. This represents a 27.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $365.57 per share, with a total value of $36,557.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,085.21. This trade represents a 3.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $452.00 to $414.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.80.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

