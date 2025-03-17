Tidemark LLC Purchases 161 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tidemark LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 118.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $393,680,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 833.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,074,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,150,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,136 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,264,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,933,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 10,040,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,272,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,328 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.09.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE UPS opened at $116.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $99.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.91 and a 200-day moving average of $127.38. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $158.95.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.04%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.