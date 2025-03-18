42-coin (42) Trading Down 18.4% Over Last 7 Days

42-coin (42) traded 41% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last seven days, 42-coin has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One 42-coin coin can now be purchased for $159,840.00 or 1.92252922 BTC on exchanges. 42-coin has a market capitalization of $6.71 million and approximately $1,503.67 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00011871 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.54 or 0.00108098 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00007518 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000381 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001209 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PotCoin (POT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000012 BTC.

42-coin Profile

42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 42-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's.42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

