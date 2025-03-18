Uniswap Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $97.01 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.70 billion and $97.01 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.16 or 0.00007518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00011871 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.54 or 0.00108098 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000381 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001209 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000023 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 41% against the dollar and now trades at $159,840.00 or 1.92252922 BTC.

PotCoin (POT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,585,118 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,585,117.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.21319928 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1183 active market(s) with $115,813,240.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

