Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.02, but opened at $40.80. Robinhood Markets shares last traded at $39.68, with a volume of 5,828,533 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.31.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $222,817.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,635.84. The trade was a 33.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $29,370,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,985,127 shares of company stock worth $142,455,378. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,237,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,248,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107,934 shares during the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 24,158,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,159,000 after acquiring an additional 273,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,558,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,679 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,464,000 after acquiring an additional 555,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,078,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,514 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

