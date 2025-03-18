Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 61,189,856 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 52,894,059 shares.The stock last traded at $2.45 and had previously closed at $2.16.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LCID shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.69.

Lucid Group Stock Up 11.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCID. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

