Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB) Stock Price Down 7.3% – Time to Sell?

Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB – Get Free Report) traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.15. 7,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 325,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Upstream Bio Trading Down 8.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstream Bio

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstream Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $117,977,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Upstream Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,603,000. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in Upstream Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,010,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstream Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $44,856,000. Finally, Enavate Sciences GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstream Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $40,438,000.

Upstream Bio Company Profile

Upstream Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for inflammatory diseases that focuses on severe respiratory disorders. It develops verekitug, a monoclonal antibody that targets and inhibits the thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor. The company also develops therapies to treat severe asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

