Short Interest in Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT) Drops By 22.0%

Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 314,600 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 403,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Captivision

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Captivision stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Captivision alerts:

Captivision Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of CAPT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 293,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,448. Captivision has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11.

Captivision Company Profile

Captivision Inc engages in the development and manufacture of an architectural media glass product called G-Glass which is an IT-enabled construction material capable of transforming buildings into digital media devices. The company was founded on February 24, 2023 and is headquartered in Nailsworth, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Captivision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Captivision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.