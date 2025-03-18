Short Interest in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Grows By 31.6%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the February 13th total of 4,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 772,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CNTA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.01. The company had a trading volume of 253,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,548. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 21.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Insider Activity at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 6,471 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $109,101.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,868.92. The trade was a 10.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $170,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,852.64. The trade was a 5.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,138,928 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 88.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 264,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 124,075 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,916,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,635,000 after buying an additional 129,300 shares during the period. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $4,951,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

