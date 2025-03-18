Analysts’ Downgrades for March 17th (AMN, ARE, ASRT, BOKF, EC, GOGO, IBKR, JYNT, KEP, LPLA)

Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, March 17th:
AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.