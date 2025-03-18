Analysts’ Downgrades for March 17th (AMN, ARE, ASRT, BOKF, EC, GOGO, IBKR, JYNT, KEP, LPLA)

Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, March 17th:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

