ArrowMark Financial Corp. (BANX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th.

ArrowMark Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years.

ArrowMark Financial Price Performance

BANX opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.80. ArrowMark Financial has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $21.67.

About ArrowMark Financial

In other ArrowMark Financial news, Director John Scott Emrich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,468. This trade represents a 28.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

