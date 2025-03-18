SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Announces Earnings Results

SigmaRoc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 8.21 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. SigmaRoc had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%.

SigmaRoc Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of LON:SRC opened at GBX 94.95 ($1.23) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.26. SigmaRoc has a 12-month low of GBX 61.70 ($0.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 97.90 ($1.27). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 78.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 74.93. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Transactions at SigmaRoc

In other SigmaRoc news, insider David Barrett purchased 85,000 shares of SigmaRoc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £60,350 ($78,386.80). Corporate insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

SigmaRoc Company Profile

SigmaRoc is an AIM-quoted lime and limestone group targeting quarried materials assets in the UK and Northern Europe. It seeks to create value by purchasing assets in fragmented materials markets and extracting efficiencies through active management and by forming the assets into larger groups. It seeks to de-risk its investments through the selection of projects with strong asset-backing.

