Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 57,724 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,724 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,150,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,502,000 after buying an additional 3,176,679 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,370,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,781,000 after buying an additional 69,747 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,666,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,054,000 after buying an additional 174,424 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,569,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,416,000 after buying an additional 286,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $281,432,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV stock opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.59. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.93.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

