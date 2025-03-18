Primecap Management Co. CA Has $2.20 Billion Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,679,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 891,527 shares during the period. United Airlines accounts for about 1.7% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 6.90% of United Airlines worth $2,202,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Airlines by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,320,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,874,000 after buying an additional 78,470 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,457,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,650,000 after buying an additional 1,040,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,311,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,526,000 after acquiring an additional 168,498 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 176.1% in the third quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 4,245,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 41.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,112,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,604,000 after acquiring an additional 908,558 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Melius Research raised shares of United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.95.

United Airlines Stock Up 0.3 %

United Airlines stock opened at $73.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.95 and a 200-day moving average of $84.87.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.