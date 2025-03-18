14,104 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by RD Lewis Holdings Inc.

RD Lewis Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,104 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 51,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 24,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 16,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 1.1 %

AT&T stock opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $192.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.74.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.