Best Hotel Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 17th

Booking, Carnival Co. &, Trip.com Group, Hilton Worldwide, and Kraft Heinz are the five Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares of companies that own, operate, or manage hotels and related lodging facilities. Investing in these stocks gives shareholders exposure to the hospitality industry and its economic cycles, reflecting both the growth and risks inherent in tourism and travel. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG traded up $76.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4,542.14. 101,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,777. The company has a market capitalization of $149.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,337.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,816.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,682.53.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

CCL traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.72. 14,350,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,129,533. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.88.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $4.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,302,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,421. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.38. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $77.18.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,634. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.02. The company has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $193.86 and a 12-month high of $275.22.

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,417,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,440,501. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

