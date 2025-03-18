Custos Family Office LLC Has $244,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Custos Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 54.0% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $276.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.96. The firm has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $198.94 and a twelve month high of $279.26.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.