Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 11,048 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,048 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.46% of CDW worth $106,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in CDW by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 2.5% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in CDW by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in CDW by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.67.

CDW Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $170.63 on Tuesday. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $162.84 and a 1 year high of $263.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.50.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 55.42%. Analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

