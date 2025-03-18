Clarity Wealth Development LLC Invests $226,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Clarity Wealth Development LLC bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,283 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,223,397,000 after acquiring an additional 636,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,719,794 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,774,705,000 after buying an additional 320,415 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,018,775,000 after buying an additional 602,143 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,899 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $890,469,000 after buying an additional 164,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $739,585,000 after buying an additional 981,796 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BA opened at $162.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $121.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $137.03 and a 12 month high of $196.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.05 and a 200-day moving average of $163.49.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.68.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

