Carlson Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $226.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $209.81 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $224.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.16.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

