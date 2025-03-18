Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,103,781 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,322 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.42% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $114,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $48.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.75%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZION shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $1,280,344.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,305.11. The trade was a 43.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $557,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,136.37. This trade represents a 17.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,686. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

