Custos Family Office LLC Invests $598,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Custos Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $162.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.49. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.03 and a fifty-two week high of $196.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boeing from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.68.

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

