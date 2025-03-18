Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 117,739 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,320,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,739 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.25% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $133,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $95.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.65. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

