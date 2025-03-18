American Assets Investment Management LLC Has $696,000 Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

American Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.11.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of DLR opened at $151.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.54 and a 52 week high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

