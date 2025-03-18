Ergo Price Reaches $0.79 on Top Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00000970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $63.63 million and approximately $99,500.65 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ergo has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00008201 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,898.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00011905 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.64 or 0.00108233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.85 or 0.00406420 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $206.44 or 0.00252069 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00021161 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00041000 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 80,105,736 coins and its circulating supply is 80,105,538 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

