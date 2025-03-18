IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Short Interest Update

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 540,900 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 645,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

IWG Stock Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:IWGFF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.36. 340,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,692. IWG has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $2.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20.

Get IWG alerts:

IWG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers office, coworking and collaboration, flexible and scalable, meeting, and lounges spaces; workplace recovery; memberships workspaces; and reception services and conference products.

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.