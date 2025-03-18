IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Short Interest Update

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 540,900 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 645,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.
IWG Stock Up 1.7 %
OTCMKTS:IWGFF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.36. 340,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,692. IWG has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $2.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20.
IWG Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IWG
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.