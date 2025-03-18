Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 261 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 57,121 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,098,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 319 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,377,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 15,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

LOW stock opened at $225.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.71 and a 200 day moving average of $258.48. The firm has a market cap of $127.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.80 and a twelve month high of $287.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.83.

Get Our Latest Report on Lowe’s Companies

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.