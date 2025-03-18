Tejara Capital Ltd Purchases 701,478 Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Tejara Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,201,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701,478 shares during the period. Borr Drilling comprises 5.4% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tejara Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.87% of Borr Drilling worth $8,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Borr Drilling by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 29,003 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 4th quarter worth about $920,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Borr Drilling Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BORR opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Borr Drilling Limited has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $576.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.69.

Borr Drilling Announces Dividend

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $263.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.78 million. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Borr Drilling’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Borr Drilling Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

